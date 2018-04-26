A Reflective Gathering for Anyone Affected by Addiction

St. Mark's Lutheran Church 605 Spruce St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The Stigma of Addiction Divides Us...  Communty Unites Us

Join us for a night of story, music, poetry and meditation as we come together as a community to raise awareness of addiction.

Light a candle for:

  • Your loved one living with addiction.
  • You and your own recovery
  • Your loved one who has died from overdose
  • Your recovery support network

Sponsored by Restoring Roots. Reception to follow. Free.

St. Mark's Lutheran Church 605 Spruce St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
