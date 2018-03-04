A Serenade of Classical Jewish Music

Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This performance will feature works by Felix Mendelssohn, Joseph Joachim, Ernest Bloch, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin, along with compositions by Philip Tietze written especially for this concert, which will feature new musical settings to traditional Hebrew prayers. Performing artists: Cantor Sharon Brown-Levy, pianist Ted Reinke, and violist Philip Tietze.

This event is free of charge and open to the public.

Info
Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Music
608-238-3123
