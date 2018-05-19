press release: On Saturday, May 19, H.H. Bennett Studio is hosting a special event called: “A Thrill in the Dark: The Victorian Magic Lantern Show.”

“Guests will be introduced to the Sciopticon, a type of magic lantern once used by H.H. Bennett,” said David Rambow, site director at H.H. Bennett Studio. “This early type of image projector once entertained vacationers to the Dells and now will be used to showcase the images that made Wisconsin Dells famous.”

This special event will include projected images from H.H. Bennett’s original lantern slide collection. This collection features images from the pre-dam Wisconsin Dells era and much more. A verbal commentary on the views will also accompany the images.

Saturday, May 19, 1:00-2:00pm, H.H. Bennett Studio (215 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells)

This special event is included in the cost of admission. Adults (age 13-64): $10, Seniors (65+): $8, Children (5-12): $5, and Children 4 & under are free. All Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free admission to the site.