RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden

Google Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Interest in your summer gardens can be augmented and magnified by the use of colorful tropical plantings. Our Wisconsin summers are ideal for a wide range of tropical selections that can thrive and provide gorgeous color and texture with foliage, flowers, or perhaps both! Tropical plants can add visual beauty, scent, form, function, and interest for wildlife. Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens, will help you explore the wide range of tropical plants for sun and shade to add to your garden beds, borders, and containers. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, March 1, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 22

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-11

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden - 2018-02-22 00:00:00