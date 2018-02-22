RSVP for A Tropical Twist in Your Garden

press release: Interest in your summer gardens can be augmented and magnified by the use of colorful tropical plantings. Our Wisconsin summers are ideal for a wide range of tropical selections that can thrive and provide gorgeous color and texture with foliage, flowers, or perhaps both! Tropical plants can add visual beauty, scent, form, function, and interest for wildlife. Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens, will help you explore the wide range of tropical plants for sun and shade to add to your garden beds, borders, and containers. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, March 1, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 22

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-11