A Tubercular Eden: Yiddish Literature of the American West

press release: The New York skyline was not the only thing that Yiddish writers set their sights on as they worked to find their voices in the American literary landscape. In this talk, we'll turn our attention Westward, away from the urban center of cultural production to the peripheral Yiddish literary space of Denver, Colorado. There, a cohort of tubercular Yiddish poets would congregate, “taking the cure” in the Mile High City’s mountain air and producing poetry at the foot of the Rockies.

Given by Sunny Yudkoff, assistant professor in the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic and in the Program in Jewish Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She researches Yiddish and Hebrew literature and works in the field of Medical Humanities. She is also on the editorial board of In geveb: A Journal of Yiddish Studies.

Choice of lunch entrée: Pecan-crusted walleye or Roasted vegetable Napoleon

Where: Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Road, Madison (just north of UW Arboretum entrance off Seminole Highway)

Schedule: 11:00-11:20 Check-in

11:30-12:30 Presentation

12:30-1:30 Lunch

1:30-2:15 Salon (Questions and Discussion)

Cost: $18 for program and lunch

For a full list of the Levy Summer Series Events visit our website.