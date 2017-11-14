press release: Please join us for the first annual Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) international film series!

As part of this year’s International Education Week programming, IRIS along with its regional centers and the International Division, will be showing a series of international films.

Several of the selected films have a UW-Madison connection (faculty, students and alumni) which we hope will make the series even more interesting.

Tuesday, November 14: A UNITED KINGDOM – Introduction and post-screening Q&A by someone appointed by the Botswanan Embassy

A UNITED KINGDOM tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Khama, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana), and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families and the British and South African governments. Seretse and Ruth defied family, Apartheid and empire – their love triumphed over every obstacle flung in their path and in so doing they transformed their nation and inspired the world.

111 Minutes, in English

7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Marquee Theatre, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street, UW-Madison

Co-sponsored by the African Studies Program