A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare

February 13, 7 PM at Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton; February 14, 8 PM at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets $15.

press release:

From puppy crushes to insults so venomous they could only come from deep, abiding connection, Madison Shakespeare Company invites you to celebrate all the painful, wonderful faces of love and heartache.

Spend Valentine’s Day with Shakespeare’s greatest couples, including Beatrice and Benedick, Romeo and Juliet, Antony and Cleopatra… even Richard and Anne. Stir in the volatile improv of Love Sonnets From a Hat for a perfect nightcap.

Featuring scenes from Shakespeare classics The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Antony and Cleopatra, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard the Third, and Romeo and Juliet.

Directed by Emily Morrison Weeks.

Performed by the ensemble of:

Donald Dexter

Mary Fairweather Dexter

Ian Hathway

Deanna Martinez

Rowan Meyer-Rainford

Mary Elizabeth Wallin

With a special appearance by Annalyse Lapajenko and Jason Compton from Madison Shakespeare Company's Henry the Fourth.