A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare

Madison Shakespeare Company

Google Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Spend Valentine's Day with Shakespeare's greatest couples, including Beatrice and Benedick, Romeo and Juliet, Antony and Cleopatra... even Richard and Anne. Stir in the volatile improv of Love Sonnets From a Hat for a perfect nightcap.

From puppy crushes to insults so venomous they could only come from deep, abiding connection, Madison Shakespeare Company invites you to celebrate all the painful, wonderful faces of love and heartache.

Only Performance: Valentine's Day, Wed, Feb. 4 - 8:00pm

Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Valentine's Affair: Love Scenes from Shakespeare - 2018-02-14 20:00:00