A Very Diamond Christmas

press release: Join NMFD and the band of Merry Elves as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Happy Chrismahannakwanzika baby!!! As always we will be sharing the songs of Christmas along with Neil Diamond classics at the upper stage at Genna's Lounge. We will have accordions, possible special guests and we will be taking donations for The Goodman Community Center. We hope to see you there. Come early for the festive atmosphere and stay late for the holiday cheer.