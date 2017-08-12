A View From the Bridge

press release: In a community entrenched in honor and iron wills, secrets have a way of exploding. It’s an uneasy venue for a patchwork family. For a wobbly marriage. For a world-weary longshoreman who feels his strength slipping, inch by treacherous inch. A man’s man who discovers, too late, that the most dangerous enemy is the one that comes from within - or from the girl who once played at his feet. This is a true thriller with life and death stakes, disguised as an American Classic. Experience it from the edge of your seat.

Featuring: Jim DeVita, Tim Gittings, Colleen Madden, Brian Mani & Melisa Pereyra