A View From the Bridge

Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: In a community entrenched in honor and iron wills, secrets have a way of exploding. It’s an uneasy venue for a patchwork family. For a wobbly marriage. For a world-weary longshoreman who feels his strength slipping, inch by treacherous inch. A man’s man who discovers, too late, that the most dangerous enemy is the one that comes from within - or from the girl who once played at his feet. This is a true thriller with life and death stakes, disguised as an American Classic. Experience it from the edge of your seat.

Featuring: Jim DeVita, Tim Gittings, Colleen Madden,  Brian Mani & Melisa Pereyra

Info

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-588-2361

Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-12 14:00:00 Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-19 14:00:00 Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-20 18:00:00 Google Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - A View From the Bridge - 2017-08-22 19:30:00