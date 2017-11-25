A Vintage Christmas

Press release: Saturday, November 25, 10 am-4 pm, Wollersheim Winery & Distllery, 7876 State Rd 188, Prairie du Sac

$6 online in advance, $8.50 day-of at the door

Experience old-world charm as you prepare for Christmas! We welcome you to enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

HOLIDAY WINE & SPIRITS WALK: Our strolling tour will take you through the fermentation and aging cellars of the winery, and through the stillroom and fermentation room of the distillery. Along the way, you'll taste a selection of our wine and spirits. A special holiday treat prepared by the Blue Spoon Café of Prairie du Sac will be available at the winery and distillery. Tasty, festive Wisconsin artisanal cheeses will also be sampled.

BONUS TASTING: In our Vineyard Room, we’ll have an additional wine and cocktail sample for you to enjoy, along with a quiet place to visit.

CHRISTMAS CAROLERS: Enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail while listening to sounds of the season from local Christmas carolers, who will be singing in our Sugarloaf Room from 11am-4pm.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made online at www.wollersheim.com for $6.00 or purchased day-of for $8.50. If reserving online, please check-in at the winery. Day-of tickets will be available at the winery or distillery.