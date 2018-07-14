RSVP for A Weekend Away
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
Starts at 10:00 am on July 28 and ends at 12:30 pm on July 29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton. Register by July 14.
press release: At this retreat designed for women, experience Benedictine hospitality as you connect with God, self and others. During this retreat you will...
- Share your faith journey with other women and the sisters.
- Join the sisters in prayer and contemplative Scripture reading.
- Walk on our nature trails.
- Spend time in personal reflection and journaling.
- Attend a Christian worship service rich with tradition that reflects 21st century values and is open to all.
- Find renewal in our beautiful setting.
Cost: $100 (includes meals, overnight accommodations and program)
Registration deadline: July 14, 2018