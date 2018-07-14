RSVP for A Weekend Away

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

Starts at 10:00 am on July 28 and ends at 12:30 pm on July 29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton. Register by July 14.

press release: At this retreat designed for women, experience Benedictine hospitality as you connect with God, self and others. During this retreat you will...

 - Share your faith journey with other women and the sisters.

 - Join the sisters in prayer and contemplative Scripture reading.

 - Walk on our nature trails.

 - Spend time in personal reflection and journaling.

 - Attend a Christian worship service rich with tradition that reflects 21st century values and is open to all.

 - Find renewal in our beautiful setting.

Cost:  $100 (includes meals, overnight accommodations and program)

Registration deadline:  July 14, 2018

608-831-9305
