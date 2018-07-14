RSVP for A Weekend Away

Starts at 10:00 am on July 28 and ends at 12:30 pm on July 29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton. Register by July 14.

press release: At this retreat designed for women, experience Benedictine hospitality as you connect with God, self and others. During this retreat you will...

- Share your faith journey with other women and the sisters.

- Join the sisters in prayer and contemplative Scripture reading.

- Walk on our nature trails.

- Spend time in personal reflection and journaling.

- Attend a Christian worship service rich with tradition that reflects 21st century values and is open to all.

- Find renewal in our beautiful setting.

Cost: $100 (includes meals, overnight accommodations and program)

Registration deadline: July 14, 2018