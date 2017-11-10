Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke, Aaron Williams

Doors open at 7 PM, performance begins at 8 PM.

press release: Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist, Aaron Lewis is set to release his sophomore solo album later this year on Big Machine Label Group’s DOT Records.

The former Staind front man first made his country debut in 2011 with certified gold single “Country Boy” followed by the release of his first full length solo album, The Road. “Country Boy” featured Charlie Daniels on fiddle and a booming verse from George Jones as well as Chris Young striking a balance between classic and modern country.

Blackberry Smoke is an American Southern rock/country rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Big Machine Records artist Alex Williams releases his debut album 'Better Than Myself' on Aug. 11. The album features an all-star band encompassing some of Nashville's finest musicians: drummer Victor Indrizzo (Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris), keyboard player Matt Rollings (Lyle Lovett, Mark Knopfler), bassist Joeie Canaday (Leann Rimes, Steven Curtis Chapman), pedal steel player Dan Dugmore (James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt), and guitarists Tom Bukovac (Don Henley, Stevie Nicks) and J.T. Corenflos (Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson). It also showcases harmonica legend and longtime Willie Nelson bandmember Mickey Raphael.