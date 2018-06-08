Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand "Inept" by Eric Ford.

press release: June 8 – July 22, 2018, we present new work by Jose Sierra, Grayscale, and In the Cooler: Inept- Eric Ford

Opening Reception Friday June 8th, from 5-9pm; open to the public

Jose Sierra: New Work in Clay: Born in Merida, Venezuela, Jose Sierra’s past and present converge in his stoneware and porcelain pieces. Altering wheel thrown vessels, he fuses organic and geometric forms that are influenced by pre-Columbian arts, the textures and colors of the Andes and Catalinas, as well as the landscape and architecture of his origins. José is currently living in Tucson, Arizona where he is working full-time as an artist.

Grayscale is a group show featuring 19 artists working almost exclusively in shades of gray. Working in a wide range of media the creators in this exhibit show us how satisfying a limited pallet can be, allowing greater room for play with the values of light and dark. In this group show artists will demonstrate how when freed from color, they are able to push boundaries and highlight nuances in their chosen mediums. Featured artists include: Alison L. Bailey, Adam Gruetzmacher, Alex Mandli, Delores Fortuna, William Lemke, Joanne Kirkland, Carol Chase Bjerke, Randall Berndt, Kyla Toomey, Rick Hintze, Don Kauss, Ben Peyer, Jonathan Wilde, Karen Halt, Ann Orlowski, Kelli Hoppmann, Erica Schlueter, Ali Kauss, and Elaina Arenas.

In the Cooler: Inept by Eric Ford: At some level, all art is personal; however, Eric Ford takes this connection to new levels in his installation, housed in the Cooler Gallery and delving into issues encompassing mental health and emotional disorders, Ford creates work that manifests elements of some of the darkest spaces of the human mind in bodily personifications taking the form of soft-sculpture figures.