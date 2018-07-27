Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand A work by Barry Roal Carlsen.

press release: July 27 — September 9, 2018, We present Living Memory - Eric Thomas Wolever and Barry Roal Carlsen, Collaboration, and In the Cooler: The InBetween; Part 1 by Elyse Krista Mische

Opening Reception Friday, July 27, from 5pm-9pm Open to the public.

Living Memory: Barry Roal Carlsen and Eric Thomas Wolever

Barry Roal Carlsen has been a mainstay of the local arts community for decades, creating oil paintings and prints that convey the physical and psychological impact the landscape has in shaping people. Emerging artist, Eric Thomas Wolever, utilizes a combination of acrylic, ink, and transfer prints to create complex works inspired by his mid-western upbringing. Both artists create a powerful sense of place and the objects and people depicted in their works become artifacts that are personal to them and familiar to us.

Collaboration: Abel Contemporary Gallery invited artists in our collection to collaborate with one another on an art work that blends their unique styles and themes. Though the process of creating art is often thought of as a solitary process, compelling artist to work together transforms this trope as pairs communicate and cooperate. Encouraged to leave their comfort zone, sometimes working with materials they are unaccustomed with, the artists create work with a new emphasis and unique results. A catalogue of the collaborative works, along with commentary from the artist pairs, is also available for purchase.

In the Cooler: The InBetween; Part 1 by Elyse Krista Mische

Elyse Krista Mische transforms the Abel Gallery’s Cooler space into a mixed media wonderland of illustrative and dreamlike environments. Viewers are invited to try on papier-mâché masks, play with various props, and explore the whimsical installation. Mische uses mixed media drawings and soft sculpture to transport us to a land of day dreaming, encouraging us to examine larger notions of time, wealth, memory, and ephemeral existence.