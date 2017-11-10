Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand Detail from a painting by Allan Servoss.

press release: November 10 – December 31, 2017. Opening Reception Friday, November 10, from 5pm-9pm Open to the public.

Michael Schwegmann and Ernest Miller: Everyday Icons: Michael Schwegmann and Ernest Miller have much in common. Residing in the Midwest and working masterfully in clay, both artists create work influenced by their surroundings. Miller is inspired by the landscape and architecture of the rural Midwest. Schwegmann creates facsimiles of ordinary objects and tools, elevating humble objects and making us think about function in our everyday life and in art.

Small Works: The front gallery will feature a show of wide ranging art created by gallery artists working in all media. This annual show has become one of our most popular as an opportunity to acquire work on a smaller scale by some of the galleries most popular artists.

In the Cooler: Tea Bowl, an installation curated by Aedric Donovan: In 1920, Bernard Leach, and his teacher Soji Hamada returned to England from Japan. They brought with them several centuries of Japanese familial ceramic tradition. One important facet of that tradition was the making of bowls for the Japanese Tea Ceremony, a choreographed celebration of simplicity steeped in politics, religion, and ritual. Today the vessels are one of the simplest, and most challenging forms for a potter to make. They serve as a vehicle for infinite expression, and although all good tea bowls meet the expectations of the tradition they find themselves in, no two bowls will be identical. Donovan will transform the cooler into a tea room to display outstanding tea bowls created by contemporary ceramicists.