Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: September 15th - November 5th, 2017

We present George Shipperley: New Works; 14th Annual Ceramics Invitational, and In the Cooler: Marlene Miller – Blood and Iron

Opening Reception Friday, September 15th, from 5pm-9pm Open to the public.

George Shipperley: New Work

Known for his brightly colored oil pastels, Illinois artist, Shipperley’s work is primarily comprised of landscape and still life; subject is not his priority, instead interpretation through feeling and emotion is. Most of his work is imaginary, allowing for freedom in design, rather than a strict interpretation of a place or subject. How one paints, not what one paints is for him the essence of an outstanding work of art. Shipperely has said that “trees and landscapes should reflect their poetry and grace, not just their structure. The sky and the land must stir our emotions by the very nature of their rhythm and communication with each other”.

14th Annual Ceramics Invitational

This group show celebrates the diversity of contemporary ceramics made by artists from across the United States. Artist include Tom Bartel, Karl Borgeson, Win Byers, Sandra Byers, Jeff Campana, Craig Clifford, Paul Donnelly, Delores Fortuna, Gerit Grimm, Rick Hintze, Tom Jaszczak, Kelly King, Debbie Kupinsky, Alex Mandli, Rachelle Miller, Ryan Myers, Matt Repsher, Pete Scherzer, Jose Sierra, and Zac Spates

New for 2017: Brett Freund, Ani Kasten, George Lowe, Charlie Olson, and Monica Rudquist

In the Cooler – Marlene Miller

Millers most recent figurative work reflects her desire to give expression to interior realms both personal and universal. Working in clay, she is striving to recapture a childlike freedom and unselfconsciousness by letting go of self-censorship and feeling the need to prettify. Currently residing in Illinois, Miller is a Madison native who has exhibited internationally and won numerous awards including an Illinois Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship Award and participated in the 10th International Biennial of Ceramics, Museu de Ceramica de Manises, Manises, Spain

Images included: George Shipperley – Color Scheme; Marlene Miller – Warrior III; Jose Sierra – ceramic vessel, Pete Scherzer - ceramics