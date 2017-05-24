Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Free QCinema screening. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie is a 2016 British female buddy comedy film directed by Mandie Fletcher and written by Jennifer Saunders, based on the television show Absolutely Fabulous. The film stars Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha, June Whitfield and Jane Horrocks.
Info
