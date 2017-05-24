Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Google Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free QCinema screening. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie is a 2016 British female buddy comedy film directed by Mandie Fletcher and written by Jennifer Saunders, based on the television show Absolutely Fabulous. The film stars Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha, June Whitfield and Jane Horrocks.

Info

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

LGBT
Movies

Visit Event Website

608-255-8582

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 2017-05-24 18:30:00