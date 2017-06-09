press release: We are celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright and following in his footsteps with a building challenge in our log cabin. Participants will have the chance to build structures with materials provided to explore the roles of engineers and architects. Visitors will exercise math skills, STEM, and hand-eye coordination.

Wednesday, June 7 - Saturday, June 10, we’re celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday with a grand celebration! On Wednesday, Free Family Night (5-8 pm) also includes the opening of a new interactive exhibit, From Coops to Cathedrals: Nature, Childhood & the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Thursday, June 8 (Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday!): Architectural 3D Structures | 11 a.m. to noon; Recognizing Shapes in Nature | 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Printing Press | 10 to 11 a.m.; Frankly Building with Lincoln Logs | 11 a.m. to noon; Abstract Drawing from Nature | 1 to 3 p.m.;Frontier Science | 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Kite Making | 10 a.m. to noon;Architecture Yoga | 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Cabin Cooking: Mr. Wrights Steel Cut Oats | noon to 2 p.m.;Frontier Crafts | 3 to 4 p.m.

All these programs are free with admission!