Abstracts of Reality

press release: Photo Exhibit by PhotograpHERS

November 9, 2017-January 31, 2018

Exhibitors are six women photographers: Annette Knapstein, Becky McKenzie, Carolyn Knorr, Jennifer Bucheit, Jennifer Peters, Diane Hammer

Middleton Public Library: 9am-9pm M-F, 9am-5pm Sat., 1pm-5pm Sun.

Reception 11am-1pm, Saturday November 11 in the Archer Room of the library.