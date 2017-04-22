press release: Inner Fire Yoga welcomes yoga students of all levels to join them for free yoga all day for the 15th annual Abundance Celebration on Saturday, April 22. Donations will be accepted during the open house to benefit D.A.I.S (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) of Dane County. To date, Inner Fire has donated more than $30,000 to the organization, in large part thanks to generous community member donations from previous Abundance Celebrations. Fifteen classes will be held throughout the day at Inner Fire’s West studio (5003 University Ave.), and Campus studio in the Lucky Building (777 University Ave.). In addition to free classes, yoga students can enjoy free snacks, chair massages and henna art throughout the day.

The Abundance Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Inner Fire Yoga to celebrate their commitment to serving the Madison community and promoting healthy living, community engagement and social responsibility through yoga. Leading up to the event, a silent auction featuring various gift cards, art, toys and event tickets donated by Inner Fire community members as well as local Madison businesses will be on display at the West studio location. All proceeds from the auction will go towards D.A.I.S., Inner Fire’s largest charitable partner. D.A.I.S is a nonprofit organization that ensures the safety and well-being of domestic violence survivors and their families in the Dane county community.

Inner Fire Yoga has also donated over $95,415 to local and international charities. The studio provides needs-based scholarships for three months of unlimited yoga; and hundreds of gift cards have been donated to organizations and individuals across the Madison-community. With these donations, the studio seeks to extend the mental and physical benefits of a regular yoga practice to individuals who otherwise would be unable to share in the spirit and mission of Inner Fire Yoga.

With two studio locations in Madison, Inner Fire Yoga has been committed to bringing yoga to the Madison community for over 15 years. With over 100 classes offered each week, six styles of heated yoga and 37 instructors, Inner Fire is dedicated to encouraging, guiding and motivating individuals to find a life of balance, strength and inner peace through the practice of yoga. For more information about the Abundance Celebration, community engagement, class schedules and more, visit www.innerfireyoga.com