Excellent Program: Understanding Public Benefits Available for Your Children and Dispelling Disability Myths:

ACCEPTING INDEPENDENCE – Sessions for parents and caregivers of children or young adults

Does your child:

- Have trouble asking for help?

- Have trouble getting along with others?

- Have trouble fitting into a traditional education system?

- Leave a job after only working a few days?

Join us at Briarpatch for 2 free sessions presented by Access to Independence Benefits Specialist Nick Isham. Topics will include understanding your children’s challenges, empowering them and you with resources, understanding available public benefits and assisting them in transitioning into adulthood.

Session One: Saturday, June 24, 10 – 11:30 am at Briarpatch

Session Two: Saturday, July 1, 10 – 11:30 am at Briarpatch

No pre-registration is required. Sorry – no child care is available.

Please contact Nick Isham at 608-242- 8484 ext 222 or nicki@accesstoind.org with questions or to request any accommodations. Please no fragrance or flash photography.

About Parent Support Groups:

- Free, no pre-registration required.

- Relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. Light refreshments are served.

- Confidentiality is respected - what is said at group stays at group.

- Enjoy conversation with other adults that care for/about teens. (This is an event for adults unless otherwise noted.)

- Questions? Contact Briarpatch Youth Services (608-251-1126, 800-798-1126) or Stacey Slotty (stacey.slotty@briarpatch.org or 245-2550 x 1104

About this Program:

- Project HUGS (Have yoU Gotten Support?) provides, information, support and resources to parents/caregivers of teens and providers of families that work with teens. Support groups, case management, consultations and outreach are offered through our program.