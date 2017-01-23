press release: What does accessible nightlife look like? First we’re going to talk about it, then we’re going to dance about it. Access Denied is a dance party preceded by a panel discussion on Madison nightlife. We will dig into the ways people -- specifically people of color, women, transgender people, queer people, disabled people, people with addictions, and youth -- are kept out of spaces intended for partying and entertainment. Everyone is welcome. Food and drinks will be available. Access Denied is a Library Takeover event funded by the Madison Public Library Foundation and organized by Sarah Akawa Hagedon, T. Banks, Jean Brody, Alix Shabazz, and King Shabazz.