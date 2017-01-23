Access Denied

to Google Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: What does accessible nightlife look like? First we’re going to talk about it, then we’re going to dance about it. Access Denied is a dance party preceded by a panel discussion on Madison nightlife. We will dig into the ways people -- specifically people of color, women, transgender people, queer people, disabled people, people with addictions, and youth -- are kept out of spaces intended for partying and entertainment. Everyone is welcome. Food and drinks will be available. Access Denied is a Library Takeover event funded by the Madison Public Library Foundation and organized by Sarah Akawa Hagedon, T. Banks, Jean Brody, Alix Shabazz, and King Shabazz.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Dancing, Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-266-6300

to Google Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Access Denied - 2017-02-11 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer