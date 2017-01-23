press release: What does accessible nightlife look like? First we’re going to talk about it, then we’re going to dance about it. Access Denied is a dance party preceded by a panel discussion on Madison nightlife. We will dig into the ways people -- specifically people of color, women, transgender people, queer people, disabled people, people with addictions, and youth -- are kept out of spaces intended for partying and entertainment. Everyone is welcome. Food and drinks will be available. Access Denied is a Library Takeover event funded by the Madison Public Library Foundation and organized by Sarah Akawa Hagedon, T. Banks, Jean Brody, Alix Shabazz, and King Shabazz.
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map