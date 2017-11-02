press release: The Achilles Track Club is an international nonprofit track club that enables people with all types of disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics to promote personal achievement, enhance self-esteem, and the lowering of barriers between people. The group runs happen every Thursday: During the spring/summer months, rain or shine, starting from Fleet Feet Sports; and during the late fall and winter inside Westgate Mall. The Madison Chapter of the Achilles Track Club is looking for runners and volunteers for events throughout the year, in addition to Thursday nights. There is no membership fee for the club. For more information, call 608-828-9700, email lovetorun5@yahoo.com, or check out www.achillesinternational.org.

Note: Does not meet on Thanksgiving.