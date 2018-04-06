RSVP for Action on the Square
press release: Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9am-3pm
Action on the Square is a mental health advocacy day where leaders come together in Madison, Wisconsin to discuss important policy issues relevant to mental health. Legislators want to hear what issues are affecting their constituents, so it is more important than ever to make your voice heard! This event is open to anyone who cares deeply about mental health-- no previous advocacy experience is required!
Wondering what to expect at Action on the Square? Here’s the breakdown:
9AM-10AM Registration and networking
10AM-12PM: Issue Briefing and brunch
12PM-1PM: Rally on the Capitol Steps
1PM-3PM: Meeting with your legislators
Registration is $10. Must register no later than Friday, April 6th, 2018. Space is limited.