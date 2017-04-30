Active Bystander Training

press release: Have you ever wanted to step in but weren't sure what to say? This class takes defense tactics from Chimera® Self-Defense and applies them to situations of harassment and discrimination. Come learn how to support each other and help create a culture that refuses to tolerate hatred and division. Appropriate for ages 12 and up; all genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit www.DaneCountyRCC.org/Chimera.

1-4pm, Sunday, April 30, 2017, 1010 Mound St

Cost: FREE (suggested donation $25)