Active Bystander Training

Google Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00

RSVP

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Have you ever wanted to step in but weren't sure what to say? This class takes defense tactics from Chimera® Self-Defense and applies them to situations of harassment and discrimination. Come learn how to support each other and help create a culture that refuses to tolerate hatred and division. Appropriate for ages 12 and up; all genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit www.DaneCountyRCC.org/Chimera.

1-4pm, Sunday, April 30, 2017, 1010 Mound St

Cost: FREE (suggested donation $25)

Info

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

608-251-5126

RSVP

Google Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Active Bystander Training - 2017-04-30 13:00:00