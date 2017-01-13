RSVP for Active Shooter Preparedness

RSVP

press release: We are hosting FREE Active Shooter Preparedness Training designed to help people feel prepared to survive an active shooter situation.  The presentation will be led by Deputy Josalyn Longley of the Dane County Sheriff's Department.  Deputy Longley has 15 years of law enforcement experience & serves as the Emergency Management Coordinator.  She has studied tragedies like the Columbine school shooting, the Virginia Tech attack & the most deadly shooting incident in U.S. history at the Orlando nightclub.

The training will be on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, starting at 6:00pm at the Middleton Police Department, 7341 Donna Drive.  This powerful presentation will last about 90 minutes & will make you think & put many things into perspective.  There will be additional time at the end for questions & discussion.  Refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP by January 27 at 4:30pm by sending an email to Officer Kim Wood at kwood@cityofmiddleton.us or by calling her at (608)824-7323.  If you're on Facebook, you can also RSVP on the event page at https://www.fb.com/events/1907234979510275/

