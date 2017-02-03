Active Shooter Training

press release:

Verona Police Office Ryan Adkins and Dane County Deputy Josalyn Longley will provide training and education about active shooters and workplace violence on Monday, February 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library. Attendees will leave empowered to take action and survive in the event they are faced with this dangerous situation.

This class is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.