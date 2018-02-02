Acts To Grind – Season 18 (February 2-17, 2018)

Encore continues their tradition of farce and fantasy in our festival of shorts “Acts to Grind – Season 18” Expect the unexpected in this show of original and mostly new works. Shorts written by Dylan Schroud, Wendy Prosise, Malissa Petterson and KelsyAnne Schoenhaar.

February 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday February 11th.