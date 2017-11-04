press release: Ada Calhoun doesn’t give wedding toasts in real life. Instead, as she tells us in the introduction to her sharp, funny, and extremely insightful book Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give, she likes to sit back with a glass of champagne and enjoy other people’s efforts. Luckily for us, her silence at her friends’ ceremonies doesn’t mean she has nothing on her mind. On the contrary, Calhoun is full of wisdom and experience, which she imparts to us with candor and grace in Wedding Toasts I'll Never Give, inspired by her enormously popular New York Times “Modern Love” essay, “The Wedding Toast I’ll Never Give.” Weaving intimate moments from her own married life with frank insight from experts, clergy, and friends, Calhoun presents a realistic portrait of what marriage is really like, while offering advice on how to get through the not-so-idyllic aspects of lifelong commitment.