Adalia Hernandez Abrego & Jiawen Zhang
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.
Adalia Hernandez Abrego is a second year undergraduate student pursuing a degree in piano performance, studying with Martha Fischer. Jiawen Zhang is a second year undergraduate student pursuing a degree in piano performance, studying with Jessica Johnson. They will perform a duo recital with solo works by Beethoven and Bach as well as a Poulenc piano sonata for four hands.
Info
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music