Adam Ahrens & Ced Ba'Etch'

Sí Café 117 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Adam Ahrens is a fingerstyle guitarist and multi-instrumentalist who has been based in Austin, Texas, since 1993. He is known for his work on  acoustic guitar, residing in roots genres ranging from Hawaiian Slack Key to Southern Americana, with his feet squarely planted in guitar standards. Slack Key has a seat at Ahrens' table alongside West African High Life Guitar, Travis style picking, and regionally chosen Mexican/Texana forms. Madison Fingerstyle guitarist Ced Ba'etch' will join him and together they'll perform 3 sets, including one as a duo.

$5 COVER AT THE DOOR

Sí Café 117 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-512-2007

