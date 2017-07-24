press release: Adam Dachman, pianist, composer and surgeon, will return to Taliesin’s Hillside Theatre near Spring Green on Monday July 24 at 7:30 to an expected overflow crowd, based on past performances. This will be the fourth concert of the Rural Musicians Forum 2017 Summer Series, Beautiful Music in a Beautiful Place.

Dr. D’s intention for the July 24 concert is to return to his roots at the piano and keep the evening entirely acoustic. No electronic instruments will be present and his repertoire will emerge from his library of favorite compositions spanning almost four decades. He will also include some of his favorite masterpieces that required him to ‘work shop’ the measures and stretch his technical abilities in ways he had always dreamt of, and that will include Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin and Clare De Lune by Claude Debussy. Dr. D’s hope is that his music continues to bring comfort and happiness to listeners.

There will be no admission charge, although the audience is encouraged to support the concert series with a free will offering. Hillside Theatre is located at 6604 State Hwy 23, about five miles south of Spring Green.