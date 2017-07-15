press release: Sponsored in part by the Middleton Tourism Commission, they are returning to Middleton for a second straight year. The 2017 Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals is the oldest reoccurring event for kids with physical disabilities between the ages of 7-22 in the United States.

Over 200+ athletes from all over the country will compete in the sport disciplines of archery, track and field, swimming, power lifting, table tennis and more! To pull off this event, the local organizing committee is seeking dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers on all days of the event.