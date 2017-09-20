Adaptive Sports & Wellness Expo

press release: The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Adaptive Recreation and Wellness Expo held Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The event is offered to Veterans with physical and/ or mental health disabilities who require modifications to recreation equipment to allow participation in adaptive recreation and wellness pursuits. The purpose of the event is to allow Veterans the opportunity to view and trial adaptive recreation equipment as well as to raise their awareness of Madison area community organizations that offer adaptive recreation and wellness opportunities.

The event begins with registration for Veterans from 8:15 am-8:55 am in room B2055 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital. The Adaptive Recreation and Wellness Expo will then be held from 9:00 am-12:00 pm. Veterans can explore adaptive activities and equipment such as: adaptive bicycling, Nordic skiing, fishing, hunting, rock climbing, kayaking, Equestrian Therapy, Yoga, and more. Lunch will be offered after the expo from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm with presentations from a Recreation Therapist as well as Veterans who will share their own personal experiences with adaptive recreation. Lunch is free to Veterans interested in adaptive recreation while there is a small fee for a guest. Due to space limitations please limit guest to one. Lunch will be available for the first 75 individuals to RSVP due to space limitations. Contact Kim Wagner, PTA at 608-256-1901 ext 12790 to RSVP for lunch.

The Adaptive Recreation Expo is reserved for Veterans interested in adaptive recreation opportunities, Veteran’s family member/caregiver, and VA providers.

Additional information can be found on the hospital’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital. For event information please contact Crystal Boylen, OTR at crystal.boylen@va.gov 608-256-1901 ext 13180 or Diane Neal, TRS at diane.neal@va.gov 608-256-1901 ext 12145.