Addiction, Hope & Recovery
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
It’s difficult to find hope, as families we know are battered by the opioid overdose epidemic facing our community. Come to this town hall meeting to learn about work underway to address the problem, and opportunities to be part of the solution.
Thursday, May 31, 2018, 4-7:30 p.m., Central Library, Room 301/302, 201 W Mifflin St.
Agenda
4:00 p.m. Straightforward on Addiction documentary and free popcorn!
5:00 p.m. Welcome
Mayor Paul Soglin, City of Madison
Samba Baldeh, President, Madison Common Council
Chief Steven Davis, Madison Fire Department
Chief Mike Koval, Madison Police Department
Janel Heinrich, Public Health Madison and Dane County
Dean Loumos, Executive Director, Housing Initiatives
5:30 p.m. Overcoming Stigma for a Safer Community – Skye Tikkanen, Safe Communities
5:50 p.m. A Parent’s Point of View – Mary Rauwolf, Parent Addiction Network
6:10 p.m. Coming together: how we can each be part of the solution – Skye Tikkanen
MARI (Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative)
African American Opioid Coalition (AAOC)
Parent Addiction Network
Pride in Prevention COalition
Prevention strategies for youth
Safe Disposal through MedDrop, and Lockup Meds (free lock boxes available!)
7:00 – 7:30p.m. Q & A
Pick up lock boxes and materials
Adjourn