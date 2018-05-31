Addiction, Hope & Recovery

press release:

It’s difficult to find hope, as families we know are battered by the opioid overdose epidemic facing our community. Come to this town hall meeting to learn about work underway to address the problem, and opportunities to be part of the solution.

Thursday, May 31, 2018, 4-7:30 p.m., Central Library, Room 301/302, 201 W Mifflin St.

Agenda

4:00 p.m. Straightforward on Addiction documentary and free popcorn!

5:00 p.m. Welcome

Mayor Paul Soglin, City of Madison

Samba Baldeh, President, Madison Common Council

Chief Steven Davis, Madison Fire Department

Chief Mike Koval, Madison Police Department

Janel Heinrich, Public Health Madison and Dane County

Dean Loumos, Executive Director, Housing Initiatives

5:30 p.m. Overcoming Stigma for a Safer Community – Skye Tikkanen, Safe Communities

5:50 p.m. A Parent’s Point of View – Mary Rauwolf, Parent Addiction Network

6:10 p.m. Coming together: how we can each be part of the solution – Skye Tikkanen

MARI (Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative)

African American Opioid Coalition (AAOC)

Parent Addiction Network

Pride in Prevention COalition

Prevention strategies for youth

Safe Disposal through MedDrop, and Lockup Meds (free lock boxes available!)

7:00 – 7:30p.m. Q & A

Pick up lock boxes and materials

Adjourn