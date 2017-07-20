RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field

Google Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00

RSVP

First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Registration limited to 100 people on a first come, first serve basis.

*Lunch provided

Join us for an opportunity to address challenges and inspire community partnerships in the field of multicultural mental health services for African American, Latino, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Hear from experts in their field, participate in round table discussions, and engage in an interactive mental health exhibit. Join us and provide your input to help transform our community!

Registration ends on July 20, 2017

Info
First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
608-249-7188
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Addressing Multicultural Challenges in the Mental Health Field - 2017-07-20 00:00:00