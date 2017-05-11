Addressing Seriously the Environmental Crisis: A Bold, ‘Outside the Box’ Proposal to Address Climate Change and Other Forms of Environmental Destruction

press release: A talk by Kim Scipes, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, Purdue University Northwest

Thursday May 11th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104. Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082

DR. SCIPES will address the problem of how to talk to people who are either confused about climate change/global warming or think it is a hoax.And--more importantly--he will address what can be done about it as a movement and a society, SUGGESTING A PROGRAM TO COMBAT GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE.He has just published (April 2017) a peer-reviewed article on this subject and what we can do about it in the (relatively new) journal “Class, Race and Corporate Power,” and it is on-line for free. He gave a similar talk on this subject in March 2017 at a free speech forum in Chicago called The Open University of the Left. The program was video-taped and is now available on-line.

DR. SCIPES teaches at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana, has a Ph.D. in Sociology, and has been teaching a course on the "Environment and Social Justice" for the last 10 years. Previously, he worked for many years outside of academia, including as a printer, high school teacher, office worker, etc. and he is an active trade unionist. And before that, he was a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps (1969-73) who "turned around" while on active duty.