You are cordially invited to attend the Edgewood College School of Business Executive Speaker Series during Black History Month, “Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community.”

This event is co-sponsored by Edgewood’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and will be held on Wednesday, 2/15, from 3:30-5pm, in the Anderson Auditorium (Predolin Humanities Center). A special reception will follow the event.

Panelists include, Dr. Laura Dresser, Associate Director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center on Wisconsin Strategy; Dr. Ruben Anthony, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison; Honorable Enis Ragland, Deputy Mayor of Administration and Finance; and Mr. Henry Sanders, Jr., CEO and Publisher of Madison365.

This event is free and open to the public, although prior registration is encouraged.

For driving directions to Edgewood College and for additional information, please visit: https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/directions