Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community

Google Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 iCalendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00

RSVP

Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

You are cordially invited to attend the Edgewood College School of Business Executive Speaker Series during Black History Month, “Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community.”  

This event is co-sponsored by Edgewood’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and will be held on Wednesday, 2/15, from 3:30-5pm, in the Anderson Auditorium (Predolin Humanities Center). A special reception will follow the event.

Panelists include, Dr. Laura Dresser, Associate Director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center on Wisconsin Strategy; Dr. Ruben Anthony, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison; Honorable Enis Ragland, Deputy Mayor of Administration and Finance; and Mr. Henry Sanders, Jr., CEO and Publisher of Madison365.

This event is free and open to the public, although prior registration is encouraged.

For driving directions to Edgewood College and for additional information, please visit: https://www.edgewood.edu/about/directions

Info

Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-663-4861

RSVP

Google Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00 iCalendar - Addressing Societal Problems in Greater Madison: Unemployment and Economic Challenges Facing the African-American Community - 2017-02-15 15:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer