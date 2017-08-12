press release:

Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall during the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra's Overture Concert Organ. Our guest artist is Adrian Binkley, Madison native and student at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Binkley has performed across the nation, namely in San Francisco, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. His virtuosic program will feature works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Widor, and Vierne. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed, and all ages are welcome!

8/12/2017 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m, Overture Hall, 201 State Street

Cost: no cover