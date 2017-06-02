Adult Swim

Friday, June 2 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Celebrate the return of long summer nights with an incandescent dance party!

Groove to house music spun by DJ Yorel and DJ Phil Money. Dance instruction 6:30-7:30; dance party 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Paint glow–in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio

Screen print your own glow-in-the-dark t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster with Lesley Numbers

Marvel at a special performance by the multitalented P-Funk Allstar Kim Manning

Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail

Make LED cards and fashion accessories

Put on a shadow puppet show

Make colossal drawings on a retro overhead projector

Experience a rooftop hoop jam

Savor one of the best sunset views in the city

Ages 21 & up.

Artisanal pizza, appetizers, craft beer, wine, and a craft cocktail will be available for purchase from The Roman Candle Pizzeria.