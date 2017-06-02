Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Adult Swim: Glow Motion

Friday, June 2 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Celebrate the return of long summer nights with an incandescent dance party!

  • Groove to house music spun by DJ Yorel and DJ Phil Money. Dance instruction 6:30-7:30; dance party 7:30-9:45 p.m.
  • Paint glow–in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio
  • Screen print your own glow-in-the-dark t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster with Lesley Numbers
  • Marvel at a special performance by the multitalented P-Funk Allstar Kim Manning
  • Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail
  • Make LED cards and fashion accessories
  • Put on a shadow puppet show
  • Make colossal drawings on a retro overhead projector
  • Experience a rooftop hoop jam
  • Savor one of the best sunset views in the city

Ages 21 & up.

Artisanal pizza, appetizers, craft beer, wine, and a craft cocktail will be available for purchase from The Roman Candle Pizzeria.

