Adult Swim
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Adult Swim: Glow Motion
Friday, June 2 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Celebrate the return of long summer nights with an incandescent dance party!
- Groove to house music spun by DJ Yorel and DJ Phil Money. Dance instruction 6:30-7:30; dance party 7:30-9:45 p.m.
- Paint glow–in-the-dark murals in the black-lit Art Studio
- Screen print your own glow-in-the-dark t-shirt (BYO shirt) or poster with Lesley Numbers
- Marvel at a special performance by the multitalented P-Funk Allstar Kim Manning
- Enjoy a phosphorescent cocktail
- Make LED cards and fashion accessories
- Put on a shadow puppet show
- Make colossal drawings on a retro overhead projector
- Experience a rooftop hoop jam
- Savor one of the best sunset views in the city
Ages 21 & up.
Artisanal pizza, appetizers, craft beer, wine, and a craft cocktail will be available for purchase from The Roman Candle Pizzeria.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Events