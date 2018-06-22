Adult Swim

to Google Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: What pairs better with craft beer than arts & crafts? Get your friends together for an evening of amazing craft beer and DIY projects bound to amaze your Instagram followers. Groove to live music, engage in a little friendly competition, and—in addition to the beer!—enjoy artisanal pizza and appetizers from the Roman Candle. Age 21+

General Admission Includes access to museum exhibits, live music, games, arts & crafts, and a little bit of friendly competition $12.75 advance; $15 at the door

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Events
608-256-6445
to Google Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Swim - 2018-06-22 18:00:00