Adult Swim

press release: What pairs better with craft beer than arts & crafts? Get your friends together for an evening of amazing craft beer and DIY projects bound to amaze your Instagram followers. Groove to live music, engage in a little friendly competition, and—in addition to the beer!—enjoy artisanal pizza and appetizers from the Roman Candle. Age 21+

General Admission Includes access to museum exhibits, live music, games, arts & crafts, and a little bit of friendly competition $12.75 advance; $15 at the door