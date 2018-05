Adult Swim

press release: Gather your daring crew of scoundrels, rebels, and droids to Madison Children’s Museum for an evening of games, fandom, and frivolity. Featuring Star Wars Trivia, Jedi Training Academy, and Blue Bantha Milk Cocktails. Age 21+

General Admission Includes access to museum exhibits, live music, games, arts & crafts, and a little bit of friendly competition $12.75 advance; $15 at the door