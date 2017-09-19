press release:

Adult Swim: The Wedding Zinger

Tuesday, September 19, 6 - 10 p.m.

Calling all current, former, or would-be groomzillas, owners of horrific bridesmaid dresses, not-so-bashful brides, second-best men, and caterers who've seen it all - this is your night! Join us for an irreverent evening of games, crafts, drinks, and your best wedding horror stories. Find out why Isthmus readers just voted us the "favorite place for adults to act like children."