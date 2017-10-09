Adulting 101

Google Calendar - Adulting 101 - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adulting 101 - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adulting 101 - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - Adulting 101 - 2017-10-09 16:00:00

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release:

Adulting 101 (Life Hacks!)

Monday, October 2, 4-5 pm  Financial Know-how

Monday, October 9, 4-5 pm  Job Skills

Recommended for ages 14-29

Middleton Public Library, Archer Meeting Rooms

Do you feel clueless about adult-y things?  Wish you had a cheat sheet of life hacks?  Try out our new Adulting 101 class series!  In October, get tips from BMO Harris Bank on budgeting/financial tips and advice from the UW Career Center on interviewing and job tips.  Stay tuned in November for Adulting 101 classes on CPR/Safety, Survival Hacks: bare essential cooking, car emergencies, child care, and Conversation, Writing, & Courtesy. Come to all 5 sessions and receive an “Official Adult” card!  Questions or comments?  Please contact Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.

608-827-7402
