press release:

Adulting 101 (Life Hacks!)

Monday, October 2, 4-5 pm Financial Know-how

Monday, October 9, 4-5 pm Job Skills

Recommended for ages 14-29

Middleton Public Library, Archer Meeting Rooms

Do you feel clueless about adult-y things? Wish you had a cheat sheet of life hacks? Try out our new Adulting 101 class series! In October, get tips from BMO Harris Bank on budgeting/financial tips and advice from the UW Career Center on interviewing and job tips. Stay tuned in November for Adulting 101 classes on CPR/Safety, Survival Hacks: bare essential cooking, car emergencies, child care, and Conversation, Writing, & Courtesy. Come to all 5 sessions and receive an “Official Adult” card! Questions or comments? Please contact Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.