press release:

Adulting 101 (Life Hacks!)

Monday, November 13, 4-5 pm Safety/CPR

Monday, November 20, 4-5 pm Survival Hacks!

Monday, November 27, 4-5 pm Conversation, Writing & Courtesy

Recommended for ages 14-29, Middleton Public Library's Archer Rooms

Do you feel clueless about adult-y things? Wish you had a cheat sheet of life hacks? Try out our new Adulting 101 class series! In November, join us to learn CPR basics with Middleton EMS; Survival Hacks: bare essential cooking, car emergencies, and child care; and Conversation, Writing, & Courtesy! Come to all 5 sessions and receive an “Official Adult” card! Door prizes available!