Advance Base, Emma Fish

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: A FREE show in the Rathskeller to warm you right up this winter ~

Advance Base is music by Owen Ashworth, formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone.

"Walking the line between electronic pop & more traditional singer/songwriter forms, Owen Ashworth builds minimalist, heavy-hearted, & nostalgia-obsessed tunes around his conversational, baritone vocals, using electric pianos, Omnichords, orchestral samples, & drum machines. The sound of Advance Base has been described as 'depressed,' 'lo-fi,' & 'pop.'"

--

Emma Fish is a Madison-based lo-fi songwriter! Watch them open up this fantastic show hehe

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

608-262-7593

