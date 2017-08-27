Adventure Trek: Forest to Grasslands

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Sunday, September 10, 2017, 8:00AM-3:00PM, Devil’s Lake State Park—South Shore

Cost: $15

Enjoy a rare opportunity to hike 8-miles through one of the most extensive forests and expansive grasslands in the Upper Midwest. Follow a narrow road and trails through the forested South Bluff Natural Area and the grass and shrub-land of the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant ending at Lake Wisconsin. Discover how this ever-evolving land has changed: from vast prairie, to farmsteads, ammunitions plant, and now the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area—a site for research, recreation & wildlife. Explore historical sites such as old homesteads, cemeteries and former production areas. Learn about ecological restoration , birds, salamanders & cultural history.