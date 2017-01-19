Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Google Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

India | 158 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Karan Johar

A fiercely independent girl and preppy boy bounce off each other after meeting in New York.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-1143

Google Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-26 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-28 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-28 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-28 17:30:00 Google Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - 2017-01-29 15:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer