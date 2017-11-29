Affliction

press release: Belgium | 70 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Peter Casaer

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa seen through the eyes of the local populations, village officials, aid workers, the sick and those who recovered. It is a story of fear and frustration, of stigma and disbelief, of grief but also of immense joy and courage. Peter Casaer turns the Ebola victims into humans of flesh and blood, and he shows how difficult it is to set up a constructive cooperation in a society that looks at whites with suspicion, that does not understand the purpose of the draconian security conditions and is unfamiliar with western medical science and approach. - William Liénard (Peek-A-Boo Magazine, an alternative Belgian magazine)